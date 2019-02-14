Panthers' James Reimer: Tapped for Thursday start
Reimer will defend the cage in Thursday's tilt against Calgary, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
The 2018-19 season hasn't been kind to Reimer. Across 30 games, he owns a 10-10-5 record, 3.10 GAA and .898 save percentage while serving as Roberto Luongo's understudy. Reimer was yanked in his last start after allowing three goals on 12 shots and will be hoping to bounce back against a Flames team that is winless in its last three games.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Pulled after two periods•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Fades late against Blues•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Vanquishes Knights•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...