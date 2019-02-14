Panthers' James Reimer: Tapped for Thursday's start

Reimer will defend the cage in Thursday's tilt against Calgary, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

The 2018-19 season hasn't been kind to Reimer. Across 30 games, he owns a 10-10-5 record, 3.10 GAA and .898 save percentage while serving as Roberto Luongo's understudy. Reimer was yanked in his last start after allowing three goals on 12 shots and will be trying to bounce back against a Flames team that is winless in its last three games.