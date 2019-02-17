Panthers' James Reimer: Tasked with Sunday's start

Reimer will defend the home twine in Sunday's game versus the Canadiens, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

With Roberto Luongo on leave due to a death in his family, Reimer will patrol the blue paint for the second straight game. He's been solid since the All-Star break with a .927 save percentage, although his 2-2-0 record isn't as flattering. Montreal enters this contest at 17th in the league with 2.95 goals per game and the second-worst power play at 13.1 percent.