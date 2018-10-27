Panthers' James Reimer: Teed up for matinee

Reimer will start in goal against host New Jersey for Saturday's matinee, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Panthers are staying patient with Reimer despite his terrible start to the 2018-19 season. Having already appeared in six games while traditional starter Roberto Luongo rounds out his recovery from a knee injury, Reimer has gone 1-2-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .877 save percentage. It probably won't get any easier for the Manitoba native in this next contest, as he'll field shots from a Devils team that ranks fifth in scoring at 3.57 goals per game, as well as eighth on the power play with a conversion rate of 29 percent.