Panthers' James Reimer: Tending twine Friday
Reimer will defend the cage at home versus the Sabres on Friday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Reimer has given up five goals in two of his last six outings and is 2-2-1 with a .888 save percentage over that stretch. The netminder has clearly struggled as the replacement for Roberto Luongo (knee) -- who fortunately for Panthers fans could be back soon. It's unclear which of the team's trio of goalies will get the nod Saturday against Tampa Bay, though it appears all three might be in play.
