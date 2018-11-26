Panthers' James Reimer: Tending twine Monday
Reimer will defend the cage at home versus the Devils on Monday, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.
Reimer -- who made 36 of a possible 41 saves in an overtime defeat to Chicago on Saturday -- will once again patrol the blue paint with Roberto Luongo (knee) sidelined. The 30-year-old is just 3-5-2 in his 13 outings this season with a career-worst 3.43 GAA. If he continues to struggle, the club could decide to see what it has in Michael Hutchinson.
