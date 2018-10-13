Panthers' James Reimer: Tending twine Saturday

Reimer will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Canucks, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Reimer will have drawn into all three games for the Panthers so far, as 39-year-old backstop Roberto Luongo will miss 2-to-4 weeks with an MCL strain. Vancouver currently ranks 28th in the league by means of averaging 24 shots per game in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign, but rookie sensation Elias Pettersson already has seven points through four games for the Canucks, so Reimer will have to keep close tabs on him in this one.