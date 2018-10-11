Panthers' James Reimer: Tending twine Thursday

Reimer will defend the cage for Thursday's home clash with Columbus, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Reimer will make his first start of the season after coming into the opener in relief of an injured Roberto Luongo (knee). With Luongo out 2-4 weeks, the 30-year-old Reimer will see the bulk of the workload and should only concede starts to Michael Hutchinson in back-to-backs.

