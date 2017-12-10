Panthers' James Reimer: Top dog in kitty city takes loss

Reimer made 23 saves in a 7-3 loss to Colorado on Saturday night.

Optimus Reims is the defacto top canine in kitty city unless the team goes out and adds a twinetender. Reimer allowed five goals Saturday and has consistently allowed at least three goals a game since mid-November. Use with caution.

