Panthers' James Reimer: Top dog in kitty city takes loss
Reimer made 23 saves in a 7-3 loss to Colorado on Saturday night.
Optimus Reims is the defacto top canine in kitty city unless the team goes out and adds a twinetender. Reimer allowed five goals Saturday and has consistently allowed at least three goals a game since mid-November. Use with caution.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: In goal Saturday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Holds on for 6-4 win•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Patrolling blue paint against Jets•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Saves 16 in loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 44 saves in overtime loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...