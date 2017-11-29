Panthers' James Reimer: Turns away 33 shots in 5-4 win

Reimer saved 33 of 37 shots during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

While this was by no means a strong outing, it was Reimer's first win since Oct. 26 and just his fourth through 12 games (11 starts) this season. The veteran backstop sports an underwhelming .889 save percentage and 3.73 GAA for the campaign, and he probably shouldn't be trusted in the majority of matchups. Additionally, it'll likely take another injury to Roberto Luongo before Reimer checks out as anything other than bench depth in most fantasy settings.