Panthers' James Reimer: Turns away 46 to shut out Bruins
Reimer made 46 saves during Thursday's 3-0 win over Boston.
This was a dominant showing from the veteran, and with consecutive wins and just one goal allowed on 71 shots, Reimer can be viewed as a potential streaming option moving forward. He's unlikely to receive many starts, though. The Panthers are trying to chase down a playoff berth, and Roberto Luongo is locked into a starter's workload.
