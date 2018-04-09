Panthers' James Reimer: Unable to finish Sunday's contest
Reimer left Sunday's tilt against Boston midway through the third period with an apparent injury, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Following a busy section in the Florida defensive end, Reimer needed assistance from the trainer and after a conference on the ice, he left the game to be attended to in the dressing room. It's unclear the play that caused the injury or the severity, but Roberto Luongo came in for relief. More information should be released by the team in the upcoming days, but with this being the last game of the season for Florida, the 30-year-old could have been taken out as a safety precaution.
