Panthers' James Reimer: Vanquishes Knights

Reimer turned aside 34 of 35 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The veteran backup has been sharp lately, losing in regulation just once in his last nine outings while posting a 5-1-2 record with a 2.29 GAA and .924 save percentage over that stretch. Reimer is always just one Roberto Luongo injury away from being thrust into the starting gig, but he seems very comfortable right now in the No. 2 role for the Panthers.