Panthers' James Reimer: Will assume home net Thursday
Reimer will field pucks from the Blue Jackets in a home start Thursday, CBS Miami reports.
A goalie would likely never be successful in the NHL if he was to dwell too much on past dud performances. This certainly applies to Reimer after he allowed five goals on 19 shots before getting spooked out of his Halloween start and ultimately replaced by newcomer Antti Niemi. Columbus is averaging only 2.80 goals per game on the road this season compared to the Panthers' 4.67 rate in Florida -- so Reimer has a decent chance for redemption here.
