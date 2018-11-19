Panthers' James Reimer: Will face Senators
Reimer will man the crease Monday in Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
It's been more than a week between starts for Reimer, with his last action coming against Ottawa on Nov. 11. The 30-year-old netminder has faced the Senators more than any other team in his career, and Monday's contest will be the 25th regular-season matchup. Meanwhile, since dropping its game to the Panthers, Ottawa has won two straight.
