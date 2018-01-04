Panthers' James Reimer: Will rest up
Reimer will get the night off Thursday after the Panthers' clash with the Bruins was postponed due to weather.
The NHL has not yet determined when the game will be made up. With the extra day of rest, it seems likely Reimer will get the nod versus the Red Wings on Friday, although the team has not provided any confirmation at this time. Fantasy owners should avoid both squads heading into Thursday's slate of games.
