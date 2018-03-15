Panthers' James Reimer: Will start Thursday

Reimer will guard the home goal Thursday against the Bruins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reimer last started between the pipes March 2 against the Sabres, stopping 24 of the 25 pucks he faced in a winning effort. After an extended layoff, he will finally receive another opportunity Friday but will have to stave off shots from a Bruins club averaging 3.19 goals per game at home this season.