Panthers' James Reimer: Will start Tuesday

Reimer will start against against the Rangers on Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

With Florida having back-to-back games in the New York metropolitan area, Reimer will draw in for the second game and give starting goaltender Roberto Luongo a rest day. The 29-year-old has struggled in November so far posting a .847 save percentage and 3.72 GAA in three games, and with the Rangers ranking eighth in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.21), Reimer's attempt for a bounce back performance on Broadway won't be easy.