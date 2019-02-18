Panthers' James Reimer: Wins another start
Reimer stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.
Florida helped its goaltender by jumping out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads in the opening period but afforded the Habs enough opportunities whereby they were able to tie the game early in the second period. Aleksandar Barkov then took over Sunday's contest, winding up with a hat trick on a game-high seven shots. It's now back-to-back wins for Reimer, improving his record to 12-10-5 with a 3.05 GAA and .901 save percentage.
