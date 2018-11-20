Panthers' James Reimer: Wins despite conceding five

Reimer stopped 33 of 38 shots Monday, barely edging out Ottawa for a 7-5 victory.

This appearance didn't go nearly as well for Reimer as his last game against the Senators, when he stopped all but one shot. This time, the Panthers nearly let the Senators back in the game until a Mike Hoffman goal iced it, and that's on Reimer. A high workload in this game isn't his fault, but he's put up bad showings before against fewer shots and has now given up at least three goals in three of his past four games. Reimer has value when Roberto Luongo is off, but that situation won't last forever, so plan accordingly.