Panthers' James Reimer: Wins despite conceding five
Reimer stopped 33 of 38 shots Monday, barely edging out Ottawa for a 7-5 victory.
This appearance didn't go nearly as well for Reimer as his last game against the Senators, when he stopped all but one shot. This time, the Panthers nearly let the Senators back in the game until a Mike Hoffman goal iced it, and that's on Reimer. A high workload in this game isn't his fault, but he's put up bad showings before against fewer shots and has now given up at least three goals in three of his past four games. Reimer has value when Roberto Luongo is off, but that situation won't last forever, so plan accordingly.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Will face Senators•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stands strong in front of Sens•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stopping rubber Sunday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: In goal Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Early season struggles continue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...