Panthers' James Reimer: Wins fourth straight

Reimer allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

The 30-year-old goaltender has responded extremely well since allowing seven goals in a start on Feb. 18. Over his last four starts, he is 4-0-0 with a .963 save percentage. That's as good as owners are going to find from a backup goaltender over the last month, and Reimer could see more time down the stretch since Roberto Luongo hasn't been able to stay healthy this season.