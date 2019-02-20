Panthers' James Reimer: Wins third straight
Reimer held the Sabres to two goals on 34 shots Tuesday, earning a 4-2 win.
Reimer's now won three in a row in the past six days and hasn't given up more than three goals in any of those three contests. Outside of an awful Feb. 10 against Tampa Bay, he's played very well on this lengthy Florida homestand.
