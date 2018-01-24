Panthers' James Reimer: Won't return Tuesday
Reimer (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Stars, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Reimer was replaced by Harri Sateri, and since the Stars are mandated to provide an emergency backup goaltender, Thomas Hodges will serve as the Panthers' backup for the remainder of the game. Expect further updates on the nature of Reimer's injury to be provided postgame or after Wednesday's skate.
