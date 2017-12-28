Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Back in action Thursday

McGinn (upper body) will return to the lineup against the Flyers on Thursday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

McGinn's inclusion in the lineup has been implied by Olive given that he listed Radim Vrbata (illness) and Ian McCoshen (upper body) as the scratches. The former returns following a two-game stint on the sidelines and appears to have benefitted from the holiday break. Prior to getting hurt, the winger had notched four points in his previous eight outings. While his production level isn't terrible for a bottom-six role player, it's important to note he registered a mere six shots on goal over that stretch, which limits his chances to put one in the back of the net.