Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Back practicing soon

Head coach Bob Boughner said McGinn (back) will starting practicing "soon," George Richards of The Athletic reports.

While Boughner wasn't very descriptive of when McGinn would be back skating, "soon" should mean that McGinn will be back at least by late February. McGinn had back surgery in September that called for a months-long recovery process that seems to be wrapping up as he approaches skating again. The 30-year-old journeyman winger had 29 points in 76 games last season, the second-best offensive output of his career.