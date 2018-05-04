Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Bounces back in 2017-18

McGinn posted 13 goals and 29 points in 76 games during 2017-18.

It's not a stat line to call home about, but after a 17-point performance for Arizona the previous season, it's a good sign that McGinn's game didn't stay in the gutter. However, the 29-year-old has the potential to mark 20 goals and 40 points in a season and even consistent power-play minutes couldn't hoist him to that level this year. McGinn's contract expires after next season, so he'll look to elevate his production to harvest a handsome contract.