Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Coach calls him day-to-day

McGinn (upper body) is day-to-day with his injury, according to Panthers coach Bob Boughner, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

For what it's worth, Olive doesn't believe McGinn has a concussion given that the winger was able to take warmups ahead of Friday's game against the Wild. Either way, since the Cats play again Saturday night (facing the Flyers at home), one can expect a rather quick turnaround in terms of McGinn getting checked out further. The journeyman has scored five times to complement eight assists through 34 games this season, which isn't all that bad when you consider he only averages 13:43 of ice time.