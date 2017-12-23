Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Coach calls him day-to-day
McGinn (upper body) is day-to-day with his injury, according to Panthers coach Bob Boughner, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
For what it's worth, Olive doesn't believe McGinn has a concussion given that the winger was able to take warmups ahead of Friday's game against the Wild. Either way, since the Cats play again Saturday night (facing the Flyers at home), one can expect a rather quick turnaround in terms of McGinn getting checked out further. The journeyman has scored five times to complement eight assists through 34 games this season, which isn't all that bad when you consider he only averages 13:43 of ice time.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...