Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Collects apple in victory
McGinn recorded an assist in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.
Ever since returning from his injury Feb. 3, McGinn's notched five points (three goals, two assists) in 13 games, and has been enjoying steady time on the second power-play unit -- two of his three goals in the span came off the man advantage. Although his numbers don't pop off the charts, it's one of his better stretches of 2017-18, and he now just sits one tally shy of cracking 20 points. Further, with Florida currently riding a six game winning streak, it's unlikely McGinn will see a decrease in his current opportunities any time soon.
More News
-
Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Will play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Out of commission again Thursday•
-
Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Will watch from press box Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Scores goal in win•
-
Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Back in action Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...