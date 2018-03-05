Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Collects apple in victory

McGinn recorded an assist in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Ever since returning from his injury Feb. 3, McGinn's notched five points (three goals, two assists) in 13 games, and has been enjoying steady time on the second power-play unit -- two of his three goals in the span came off the man advantage. Although his numbers don't pop off the charts, it's one of his better stretches of 2017-18, and he now just sits one tally shy of cracking 20 points. Further, with Florida currently riding a six game winning streak, it's unlikely McGinn will see a decrease in his current opportunities any time soon.