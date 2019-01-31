Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Designated for waivers

McGinn (back) was placed on waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

By waiving McGinn, the club can move him down to the minors and activate him off non-roster injured reserve. The winger will likely spend some time in the minors getting his legs back under him, but could earn a promotion sooner rather than later. If he does crack the Panthers' lineup, it figures to be in a bottom-six depth role.

More News
Our Latest Stories