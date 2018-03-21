Play

Panthers' Jamie McGinn: First multi-point effort this season

McGinn contributed a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Ottawa.

McGinn ended a four-game point drought with his first multi-point effort of the season. The 29-year-old forward has averaged a mere .35 points per appearance since cracking the NHL in 2008, so his fantasy value remains limited.

