Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Goals in consecutive games

McGinn potted his fourth marker of the year in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

McGinn has scored in the Panthers' last two games, and has six points over his last nine outings, while picking up 20 hits in that span. The winger is stuck on the fourth line of the ninth-ranked Panthers offense, and has been limited by injury for much of the season. He doesn't have much fantasy appeal to most owners.

