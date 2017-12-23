Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Late scratch Friday

McGinn has been announced as a late scratch from Friday's game against the Wild, Matthew DeFranks of The Athletic reports.

McGinn took part in warmups ahead of the contest but wound up a late scratch in favor of Connor Brickley. The reason behind his late departure from the lineup has yet to be revealed, but the winger has an opportunity to get back at it Saturday against the Senators if the issue is determined to be minor.

