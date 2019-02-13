Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Limited in season debut

McGinn logged just 9:42 of ice time in his first game of the 2018-19 campaign, in which he tallied one hit and a minus-1 rating.

McGinn was sidelined to start the year with a back injury, but is back up with the Panthers after a brief stint in the minors. The winger figures to be a lock for a bottom-six role the rest of the way, but will likely struggle to produce with any consistency.