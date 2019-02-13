Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Limited in season debut
McGinn logged just 9:42 of ice time in his first game of the 2018-19 campaign, in which he tallied one hit and a minus-1 rating.
McGinn was sidelined to start the year with a back injury, but is back up with the Panthers after a brief stint in the minors. The winger figures to be a lock for a bottom-six role the rest of the way, but will likely struggle to produce with any consistency.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...