Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Nets goal in victory

McGinn potted his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win against the Rangers.

McGinn collected a rebound right in front of Henrik Lundqvist and buried the puck in the wide-open net. The 29-year-old winger now has 10 goals and 20 points in his first season as a Panther. With a pretty secure role on the team's second power play unit, McGinn might be worth a roster spot in some deeper fantasy leagues.