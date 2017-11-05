Panthers' Jamie McGinn: On mini hot streak

McGinn provided an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers at home, stretching his points streak to three games.

You generally wouldn't want to look in a team's bottom-six group for fantasy options, but McGinn could be a rare exception since he's playing well and averaging 2:12 on the man advantage this season. The journeyman is up to three goals and four assists through 13 games.

