Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Out again Saturday
McGinn (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Senators, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McGinn was scratched just before the opening faceoff Friday and coach Bob Boughner labeled him day-to-day after the contest. The extent of his injury remains unclear, but the winger's next opportunity to draw in arrives Thursday against the Flyers. Connor Brickley draws into the lineup in his place again Saturday.
