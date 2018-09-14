Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Out indefinitely

McGinn (back surgery) will be out indefinitely.

Coming off a bounce-back 2017-18 season that saw him notch 29 points in 76 games, this is not the start McGinn was hoping for in 2018-19. The Panthers have yet to provide a specific timeline for the 30-year-old right-winger's recovery but it feels like the injury could spill over into the regular season. Best to avoid McGinn in fantasy until more info on an expected return becomes available.