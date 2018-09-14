Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Out indefinitely

McGinn (back surgery) will be out indefinitely.

Coming off a bounce-back 2017-18 season that saw him notch 29 points in 76 games, this is not the start McGinn was hoping for in 2018-19. The Panthers have yet to provide a specific timeline for the 30-year-old right-winger's recovery but it feels like the injury could spill over into the regular season. Best to avoid McGinn in fantasy until more info on an expected return becomes available.

More News
Our Latest Stories