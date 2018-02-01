Play

Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Out of commission again Thursday

McGinn (upper body) will not return for Thursday's matchup against the Sabres, Joe Yerdon of NHL.com reports.

McGinn's upper-body ailment will hold him out for a second straight contest Thursday. The Panthers will roll with the same lineup as they did Tuesday, with Maxim Mamin again drawing in for him. McGinn's next opportunity to return to action arrives Saturday when the team returns home to face the Red Wings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories