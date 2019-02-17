Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Out Sunday
McGinn (undisclosed) will not suit up Sunday against Montreal.
McGinn made his season debut on Feb. 12 before sitting on Feb. 14 for rest. Now that it's been five days since his last in-game action, it's unlikely he'd need another game of rest. McGinn could be experiencing some back soreness after recovering from the injury.
