Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Scores goal in win
McGinn opened up the scoring early on in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Vegas.
It was McGinn's first goal since Dec. 12 and sixth this season. The 29-year-old winger doesn't find himself on the scoresheet too often and averages just over 13 minutes of ice time per game. He won't have much fantasy relevance moving forward.
