Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Scores lone goal on Tuesday
McGinn pocketed a power-play goal late in the third period to spoil a shutout in the 5-1 loss to Philadelphia.
It was McGinn's first goal of the year, and his first as a Panther. Despite the score, he would finish the game minus-3, as it just simply wasn't Florida's night. The 29-year-old Canadian failed to register a point in his first three contests, but has recorded a goal and an assist over the previous two. He'll look to push that streak to three games against the Penguins on Friday.
