Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Scratched with upper-body injury

McGinn was officially scratched from Friday's lineup due to an upper-body injury, Jameson Olive of Fox Sports Florida reports.

McGinn was a late scratch from Friday's lineup, and now the reason behind his absence has been revealed. Olive indicated that he will attempt to get an update on the winger after the contest, at which point more clarification on his situation and his potential availability for Saturday's game against the Senators may be revealed.

