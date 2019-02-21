Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Shaping up as healthy scratch
McGinn (undisclosed) is listed as a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, per Alain Poupart of NHL.com.
McGinn missed Tuesday's contest against the Sabres, but even with trade rumors running rampant, we can't safely assume that the winger will be on the move. However, McGinn does qualify as a journeyman, with the 30-year-old splitting service time between six NHL clubs since the Sharks took him in the second round (36th overall) of the 2006 draft. McGinn's next appearance will be the 600th of his career.
