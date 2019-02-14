Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Sitting out Thursday

McGinn will get Thursday night off, as he drops from the lineup against the Flames, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Considering McGinn just played in his first game of the year versus Dallas on Tuesday, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him taking some time off to make sure he is 100 percent ready to go. The winger figures to be available versus Montreal on Sunday and will likely see plenty of minutes the rest of the way.