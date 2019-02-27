Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Taps in second goal

McGinn scored his second goal in three games during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

After sitting on the shelf for several months with a back injury, McGinn has been a feel-good story for Panthers since his return Feb. 12. Playing on the fourth line, the veteran winger has potted two in his last three games as his presence seems to have reinvigorated a line that previously looked sluggish the past few weeks.