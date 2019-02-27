Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Taps in second goal
McGinn scored his second goal in three games during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
After sitting on the shelf for several months with a back injury, McGinn has been a feel-good story for Panthers since his return Feb. 12. Playing on the fourth line, the veteran winger has potted two in his last three games as his presence seems to have reinvigorated a line that previously looked sluggish the past few weeks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...