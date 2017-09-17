Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Traded to Panthers

McGinn was traded to the Panthers on Sunday in exchange for Jason Demers, Craig Morgan of ArizonaSports.com reports.

With Sunday's trade, McGinn will be heading to his fourth organization in the last two years. The nine-year journeyman should provide some help on both sides of the puck and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he had nine goals and eight assists across 72 games. After being expected to move to right wing with the Coyotes, McGinn should be able to stay on his more natural left side with the Panthers.