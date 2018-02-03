Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Will play Saturday

McGinn (upper body) will return Saturday versus host Detroit, NHL.com reports.

The journeyman has looked rejuvenated with the Panthers, as he's already accumulated six goals and eight helpers through 44 games -- despite being planted firmly in a bottom-six role. Of course, this is in contrast to his 2016-17 campaign with the lowly Coyotes, when he served up 17 points over 72 contests and was met with a career-worst minus-23 rating. McGinn's a gritty winger, but he doesn't do a whole lot with his man-advantage opportunities. As a result, he can be left alone in the majority of fantasy settings.