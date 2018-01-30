Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Will watch from press box Tuesday
McGinn (upper body) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McGinn has had just one goal and a minus-4 rating in eight games since the calendar turn, but he dished out 14 PIM and 20 hits in that span. The veteran winger was expected to suit up Tuesday, but it appears he'll get a couple extra days of rest with a Thursday night matchup against the Sabres on the horizon.
