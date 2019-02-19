Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Won't play Tuesday

McGinn (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers are probably just playing it safe with McGinn, who made his season debut Feb. 12 against the Stars after being sidelined for several months due to a back injury. The 30-year-old veteran will be a solid bottom-six option for Florida once he gets back into playing shape, but he likely won't have much fantasy value down the stretch.