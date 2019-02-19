Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Won't play Tuesday
McGinn (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers are probably just playing it safe with McGinn, who made his season debut Feb. 12 against the Stars after being sidelined for several months due to a back injury. The 30-year-old veteran will be a solid bottom-six option for Florida once he gets back into playing shape, but he likely won't have much fantasy value down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...