Panthers' Jared McCann: Aiming for weekend return
McCann (lower body) has been ruled out of the team's next two games with Saturday's contest in Los Angeles his next chance to return to the lineup, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McCann's participation in practice and whether or not he joins the team for its upcoming three-game road trip to California will be the best indicator of the 2014 first-round pick's chances of playing Saturday. When the former Canuck is ready to make his return he may be a player worth keeping an eye on, as he appears to have made strides from last season into the present campaign, having already scored five points in eight games after finishing 2016-17 with seven points in 29 outings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...