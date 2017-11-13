Panthers' Jared McCann: Aiming for weekend return

McCann (lower body) has been ruled out of the team's next two games with Saturday's contest in Los Angeles his next chance to return to the lineup, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McCann's participation in practice and whether or not he joins the team for its upcoming three-game road trip to California will be the best indicator of the 2014 first-round pick's chances of playing Saturday. When the former Canuck is ready to make his return he may be a player worth keeping an eye on, as he appears to have made strides from last season into the present campaign, having already scored five points in eight games after finishing 2016-17 with seven points in 29 outings.